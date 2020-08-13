Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) Shares Gap Down to $5.63

Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.73, but opened at $5.63. Montage Resources shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 56,336 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Montage Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Montage Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Montage Resources from $2.60 to $2.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Montage Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.26. The company has a market cap of $224.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.24). Montage Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $90.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.12 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Montage Resources Corp will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montage Resources during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Montage Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Montage Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Montage Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Montage Resources by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 13,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Montage Resources Company Profile

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

