Morgan Stanley Lowers Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $29.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FULC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,922. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.03. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $22.96. The stock has a market cap of $210.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.76.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.12. Research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, insider Robert J. Gould sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 534,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,696,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego Cadavid sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $32,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,554 shares of company stock worth $255,283 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 166.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 303.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 207.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

