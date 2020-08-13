MSA Safety Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

MSA Safety has raised its dividend by 25.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. MSA Safety has a dividend payout ratio of 37.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MSA Safety to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA opened at $126.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.79. MSA Safety has a 1 year low of $83.57 and a 1 year high of $142.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.09.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. MSA Safety had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $314.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MSA Safety will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William M. Lambert sold 53,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total transaction of $6,687,945.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,055 shares in the company, valued at $9,805,191.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 9,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $1,188,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,894 shares of company stock worth $9,315,005 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.25.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.