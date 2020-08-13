National Fuel Gas (NFG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

National Fuel Gas (NYSE: NFG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/12/2020 – National Fuel Gas is now covered by analysts at BofA Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2020 – National Fuel Gas is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2020 – National Fuel Gas was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/24/2020 – National Fuel Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $54.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2020 – National Fuel Gas is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $44.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,523. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.64. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $50.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 57.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $323.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.59%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 78.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 82,514 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at about $291,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 19.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at about $759,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at about $641,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

