National Instruments Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:NATI)

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th.

National Instruments has raised its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. National Instruments has a payout ratio of 76.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect National Instruments to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.0%.

Get National Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $36.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.98. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $301.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.51 million. Research analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NATI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of National Instruments from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. National Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.