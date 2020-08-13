National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NWLI traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,045. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.56. The stock has a market cap of $857.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.08. National Western Life Group has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $298.00.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.49 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 4.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in National Western Life Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in National Western Life Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 318.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.