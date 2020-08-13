NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NBTB. Stephens began coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.83. 2,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,595. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.64. NBT Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $115.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.55 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 8.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.42%.

In other news, Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $320,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,895.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBTB. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

