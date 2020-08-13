Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Shares Gap Down to $2.73

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.58, but opened at $2.73. Neptune Wellness Solutions shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 19,579 shares trading hands.

NEPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $337.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2.33.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 204.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 88.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 72,195 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 72,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 7.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 426,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 31,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

