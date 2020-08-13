Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) to Issue $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0135 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 18.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NML opened at $3.07 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $7.42.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

