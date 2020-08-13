Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd has raised its dividend by 17.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NRO opened at $4.01 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $6.08.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

