Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NBIX. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.79.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,323. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $136.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.55 and its 200 day moving average is $108.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $225,385.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,761.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $268,221.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,242.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,304 shares of company stock worth $2,146,712. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,629,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,308,000 after buying an additional 255,687 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,076,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,020,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,040,000 after acquiring an additional 187,960 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,967,000 after acquiring an additional 219,045 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,762,000 after acquiring an additional 37,404 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

