New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Down 9%

Shares of New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) traded down 9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.42, 10,580,627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 66% from the average session volume of 6,376,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

NGD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $0.55 target price on shares of New Gold in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of New Gold from $0.75 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.30 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.40 target price on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in New Gold by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,309,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

