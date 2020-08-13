Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NMRK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmark Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.81.

NMRK stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.59. 17,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,008. Newmark Group has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $871.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 36.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.47%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth $14,631,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in Newmark Group by 71.1% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Newmark Group by 11.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

