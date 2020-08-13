NewSquare Capital LLC Buys Shares of 16,360 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period.

BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,705,942 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.41.

