NewSquare Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

NewSquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,436,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 6,302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $798,166,000 after acquiring an additional 585,061 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $349,424,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,444,000 after acquiring an additional 295,467 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,297,617,000 after purchasing an additional 218,823 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,671.00.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $9.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,516.08. The stock had a trading volume of 57,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,139. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,586.99. The company has a market cap of $1,014.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,487.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,378.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

