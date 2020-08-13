NewSquare Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,405 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in Netflix by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $4,169,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,696,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 53,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.23, for a total transaction of $23,895,891.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,895,891.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,837 shares of company stock valued at $111,258,434. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $480.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,990,689. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $209.69 billion, a PE ratio of 81.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $575.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $489.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Netflix from $480.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Netflix from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $483.56.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.