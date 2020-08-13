NewSquare Capital LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,990,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,182,597,000 after buying an additional 19,615,477 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $324,394,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $207,759,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8,058.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,101,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $141,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $884,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,707 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nora Denzel sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $5,906,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,659,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $2,337,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,923,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,680 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,199,617. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $87.29. The company has a market capitalization of $96.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.53, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

