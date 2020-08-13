NewSquare Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the second quarter worth $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 117.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,236.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 65.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 227.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

CMA stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.50. 38,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,469. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average of $40.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.83.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.59. Comerica had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comerica from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Comerica from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Comerica from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.70 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.31.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

