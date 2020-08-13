NewSquare Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

NewSquare Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,715 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TFI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,978. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.12. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $52.71.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.