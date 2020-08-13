NewSquare Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

NewSquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 73.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,186 shares of company stock worth $31,849,251 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $319.09. 75,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,710,856. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.53. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $324.57. The company has a market cap of $299.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.46.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

