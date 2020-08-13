NewSquare Capital LLC Sells 71 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

NewSquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Paypal by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,224,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,201,983,000 after buying an additional 1,133,000 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,320,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,658,220,000 after buying an additional 288,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,752,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,600,592,000 after buying an additional 180,069 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,395,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,473,983,000 after buying an additional 1,099,844 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Paypal by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,398,034,000 after buying an additional 8,872,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Paypal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. DZ Bank downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Paypal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.36.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $191.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,978,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $204.23. The company has a market capitalization of $224.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.62, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.56.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,203 shares of company stock worth $15,942,755 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

