NewSquare Capital LLC Takes Position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dover by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 26.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Dover by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV stock traded down $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $111.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,944. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.01. Dover Corp has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $120.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.05%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOV. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.