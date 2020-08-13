NewSquare Capital LLC Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

NewSquare Capital LLC reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Honeywell International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,221,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,374,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,342 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 28.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,088,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,884,947,000 after acquiring an additional 819,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,116,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,350,945,000 after acquiring an additional 58,467 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 45.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,816,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,313,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,548 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.18. The company had a trading volume of 148,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,407. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.19. The stock has a market cap of $112.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Langenberg & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.89.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

