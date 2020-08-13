Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NextDecade Corporation is a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects primarily in the global integrated natural gas industry. It principally focuses on a land-based project on the U.S. Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. NextDecade Corporation is based in The Woodlands, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a sell rating on shares of Nextdecade in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Nextdecade from an outperform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

NASDAQ:NEXT traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.43. 1,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,814. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39. Nextdecade has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $6.78.

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. On average, analysts anticipate that Nextdecade will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nextdecade by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nextdecade by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 34,761 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nextdecade by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nextdecade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nextdecade by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 37,644 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

