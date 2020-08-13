NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NNBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised NN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised NN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of NNBR stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,073. The firm has a market cap of $294.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. NN has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $150.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.48 million. NN had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 37.97%. Equities research analysts expect that NN will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of NN during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,950,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NN by 75.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 77,915 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NN by 14.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 578,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 72,068 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NN during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of NN by 102.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 3,453,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

