Noir Market Capitalization Tops $356,786.42 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Noir has a total market capitalization of $356,786.42 and $556.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Noir has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Noir coin can currently be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00008819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00156939 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.86 or 0.01787121 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00187096 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000870 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000196 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00126988 BTC.

About Noir

Noir’s total supply is 20,316,019 coins. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

