Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.18.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $82.71. The company had a trading volume of 27,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,256. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $424,954.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $424,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 429.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

