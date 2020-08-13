Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NWBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Northwest Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Northwest Bancshares stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 17,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,930. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $133.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.99 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 72.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,665,229 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $181,246,000 after buying an additional 179,646 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,693,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,301,000 after buying an additional 114,484 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 24.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,091,283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,336,000 after buying an additional 813,697 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 13.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,852,622 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,575,000 after buying an additional 446,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 13.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,272,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,296,000 after buying an additional 262,564 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

