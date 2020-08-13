NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Down 9.3%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) shares traded down 9.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.18, 2,995,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average session volume of 3,126,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NG. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 674.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

