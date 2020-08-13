Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $127.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NOVT. BidaskClub raised shares of Novanta from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Novanta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novanta presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.53. The stock had a trading volume of 931 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,303. Novanta has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $117.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.45 and its 200-day moving average is $93.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $144.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.12 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Novanta will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Novanta news, CAO Peter L. Chang sold 3,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $409,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $264,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,407 shares in the company, valued at $12,954,332.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,016 shares of company stock worth $2,874,085 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

