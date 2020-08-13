Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nuance provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions. They work with companies around the world, from banks and hospitals to airlines, telecommunications carriers, and automotive manufacturers and suppliers, who use their solutions and technologies to create better experiences for their customers and their users by enhancing the users’ interaction and increasing productivity and customer satisfaction. They offer their customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, optical character recognition capabilities, and domain knowledge, along with professional services and implementation support. In addition, our solutions increasingly utilize our innovations in artificial intelligence, including cognitive sciences and machine learning to create smarter, more natural experiences with technology. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on Nuance Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nuance Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802,817. Nuance Communications has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.87, a P/E/G ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $338.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nuance Communications will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $72,241.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 519,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $116,697.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,990 shares of company stock worth $362,903 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 465,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 47,664 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,830,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,047,000 after acquiring an additional 143,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,333,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

