NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the forty-three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and thirty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $381.56.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVIDIA from $305.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $12.60 on Wednesday, hitting $434.00. 8,862,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,616,275. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $405.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $147.39 and a twelve month high of $460.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at $25,140,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 263,430 shares of company stock worth $98,818,407. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,269,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,400,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,473,368,000 after purchasing an additional 743,155 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,756,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,308,281,000 after purchasing an additional 505,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,571,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,496,723,000 after purchasing an additional 364,122 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,513,118,000 after purchasing an additional 364,732 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

