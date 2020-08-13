NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nomura raised their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NVIDIA from $385.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $382.71.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $457.56. 349,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,616,275. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $147.39 and a 12-month high of $460.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total transaction of $393,437.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,834,748.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,430 shares of company stock valued at $98,818,407 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 863,481 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $328,045,000 after purchasing an additional 373,718 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,831 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 274,290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $104,205,000 after purchasing an additional 251,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,638 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.