NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 498 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of NVR by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 82,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,826,000 after purchasing an additional 47,363 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth about $71,092,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 31,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of NVR by 1,485.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total value of $7,936,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVR traded up $15.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4,051.42. 373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,003. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,043.01 and a 52-week high of $4,071.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,515.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3,326.35.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $42.00 by $0.50. NVR had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 33.66%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 219.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. NVR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,650.00.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

