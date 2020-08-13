OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Stephens upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.93. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $25.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average is $17.47.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

In related news, VP Steven James Tsimbinos bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $46,566.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,517.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,244 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

