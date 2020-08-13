Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Trading Down 14.9%

Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) fell 14.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.60, 27,556,521 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 64% from the average session volume of 16,797,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OCGN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Ocugen from $2.00 to $0.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ocugen stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 964.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,266 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.24% of Ocugen worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

