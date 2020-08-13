Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Trading Down 14.9%

Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) fell 14.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.60, 27,556,521 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 64% from the average session volume of 16,797,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.
A number of research firms have weighed in on OCGN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Ocugen from $2.00 to $0.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Ocugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCGN)
Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.
