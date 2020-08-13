Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Stock Price Down 11.6%

Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) fell 11.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45, 1,520,761 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,743,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.
The firm has a market capitalization of $196.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a current ratio of 12.46 and a quick ratio of 12.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85.
Shares of Ocwen Financial are going to reverse split on Friday, August 14th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th.
Ocwen Financial Company Profile (NYSE:OCN)
Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.
Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel
Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.