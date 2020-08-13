Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Stock Price Down 11.6%

Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) fell 11.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45, 1,520,761 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,743,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $196.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a current ratio of 12.46 and a quick ratio of 12.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85.

Shares of Ocwen Financial are going to reverse split on Friday, August 14th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ocwen Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,250,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 44,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ocwen Financial by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 107,010 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ocwen Financial by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30,160 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ocwen Financial by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 45,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Ocwen Financial by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

