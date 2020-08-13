Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Gap Down to $13.67

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.13, but opened at $13.67. Omeros shares last traded at $13.22, with a volume of 76,563 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OMER shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Omeros from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $871.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Omeros Co. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMER. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Omeros by 52.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Omeros by 90.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Omeros during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Omeros by 96.9% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Omeros during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

