Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 876.56% and a negative return on equity of 340.18%.

NASDAQ:ONTX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 105,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,622,365. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $189.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52.

ONTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Maxim Group started coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Onconova Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.20.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

