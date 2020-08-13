Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Announces Earnings Results

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Onespan had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $54.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Onespan stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,734. Onespan has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $33.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.32, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSPN. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Onespan from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Onespan in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Onespan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

In other Onespan news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $915,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,809,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,055,957.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 454,634 shares of company stock valued at $9,741,017. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

