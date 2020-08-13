Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Trading Down 9%

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s stock price traded down 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $4.97, 18,519,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 23% from the average session volume of 15,030,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Opko Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Opko Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Opko Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Opko Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.63.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.54. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.57 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Opko Health Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,751,692.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 450,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPK. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in shares of Opko Health by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Opko Health by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Opko Health by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 29,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

