Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Trading Down 9%

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s stock price traded down 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $4.97, 18,519,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 23% from the average session volume of 15,030,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Opko Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Opko Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Opko Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Opko Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.63.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.54. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,751,692.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 450,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPK. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in shares of Opko Health by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Opko Health by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Opko Health by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 29,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.
About Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK)
OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.
