O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and set a $525.00 price target (up previously from $475.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $431.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $437.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $441.42.

ORLY traded down $3.76 on Wednesday, hitting $459.75. 6,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,731. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $487.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 20.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 1,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $799,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $1,187,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,589 shares of company stock valued at $15,626,658. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,770,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,135,217,000 after purchasing an additional 116,940 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,865,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $561,733,000 after purchasing an additional 238,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $385,220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 793,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,798,000 after purchasing an additional 124,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $201,505,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

