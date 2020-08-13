Oroplata Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:ABML) Short Interest Up 562.3% in June

Oroplata Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:ABML) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 212,600 shares, a growth of 562.3% from the June 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,280,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ABML stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,302,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,718,620. Oroplata Resources has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.
Oroplata Resources Company Profile
