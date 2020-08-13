Oroplata Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:ABML) Short Interest Up 562.3% in June

Oroplata Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:ABML) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 212,600 shares, a growth of 562.3% from the June 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,280,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ABML stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,302,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,718,620. Oroplata Resources has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.

Oroplata Resources Company Profile

Oroplata Resources, Inc is a start-up, exploration mining company. It engages in the exploration of mineral properties, such as lithium and other economic minerals. The company was founded on October 6, 2011 and is headquartered in Incline Village, NV.

