Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th.

Oshkosh has raised its dividend by 42.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Oshkosh has a payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Oshkosh to earn $5.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

NYSE:OSK opened at $83.63 on Thursday. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $46.72 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.78 and a 200-day moving average of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.80. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oshkosh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

