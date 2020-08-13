Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shares Gap Up to $13.77

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.21, but opened at $13.77. Owens & Minor shares last traded at $14.82, with a volume of 4,550,265 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OMI shares. ValuEngine lowered Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cfra boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $947.13 million, a PE ratio of -9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.77.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.79%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,751,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Owens & Minor by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Owens & Minor by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,298 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Owens & Minor by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Owens & Minor by 3,234.8% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.