Oxford Biodynamics (LON:OBD) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Oxford Biodynamics PLC (LON:OBD) dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 76.65 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 78.75 ($1.03), approximately 11,684 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 67,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.25 ($1.04).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford Biodynamics in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 67.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 73.46. The company has a quick ratio of 11.55, a current ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $70.81 million and a PE ratio of -20.13.

Oxford Biodynamics (LON:OBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The biotechnology company reported GBX (2.20) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, insider Paul Stockdale acquired 5,000 shares of Oxford Biodynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £3,250 ($4,248.92). Also, insider Stephen Charles Diggle acquired 60,000 shares of Oxford Biodynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £35,400 ($46,280.56). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,000.

Oxford Biodynamics Company Profile (LON:OBD)

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United Kingdom and Malaysia. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures.

