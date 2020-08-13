Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 32.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Oxford Lane Capital has a payout ratio of 63.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of OXLC opened at $4.44 on Thursday. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $10.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.32.

OXLC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

