Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PPBI. Raymond James raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.93. 6,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,666. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($1.44). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $137.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 10,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $211,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 23.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.6% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 51.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

