Pan American Silver Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

Pan American Silver has increased its dividend payment by 180.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Pan American Silver has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pan American Silver to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 200.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAAS shares. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.50 to $44.75 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.34.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

