Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Stock Price Down 11.6%

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) shares dropped 11.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.84 and last traded at $32.04, approximately 7,485,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,994,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.25.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. FBR & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 214.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.78.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,000,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,390,000 after purchasing an additional 49,997 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 51.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

